Aberdeen panto raises thousands for Aberdeen sick kids hospital

Panto audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre have raised more than £20,000 for a children’s charity.

Bucket collections at the 2019-20 Qdos pantomimes production of Cinderella raised £20,802.43 for The ARCHIE Foundation at Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital.

The shows starred Louie Spence alongside an all-star ensemble cast including Alan McHugh, Laura Main, Paul J Corrigan, Joy McAvoy and Sally Howitt,

An equal amount of £20,802.43 has also been donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The total amount of more than £14,000 was raised by audiences during the previous panto season.

Nineteen other charities also benefitted from tickets to Cinderella, provided free of charge by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “Panto season at HMT is all about creating magical lasting memories, so it makes it all the more special that we have been able to share this with so many deserving charities.”

The ARCHIE Foundation fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “Thank you to theatre-goers, staff and this year’s cast.

“The donation is hugely appreciated and the money will go a very long way in helping local sick children and their families.”