Aberdeen panto favourites to star in online video series for children’s charity Charlie House

Two of Aberdeen’s best-loved pantomime stars are swapping the stage for the computer screen in a bid to raise cash for a children’s charity.

Alan McHugh, who has played the dame in the annual production at His Majesty’s Theatre for many years, and Jordan Young, who became a north-east favourite through his various roles in the show, will test their double-act credentials in a series of five videos posted on social media by Charlie House.

The skits, based on routines performed by Alan and Jordan in various pantos, will be released daily from June 22 to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Alan said: “Charlie House emailed us initially to say it might be nice during the Hospice Week for us to read bedtime stories.

“Then, Leigh (Ryrie, Children & Family Support Manager for Charlie House) said, ‘I remember one of the routines you guys did at panto, Wonky Donkey, and that sort of thing might be quite nice for kids as well’.

“So from us reading bedtime stories, it’s moved into us doing a greatest hits of our panto routines. No bedtime stories at all!”

Jordan added: “I wouldn’t put it on as your kids are trying to get to sleep, hopefully they’ll be laughing and enjoying it and it’ll wake them up a wee bit!”

Jordan has been a celebrity ambassador for Charlie House since 2018, a role he describes as “a genuine privilege”.

However, this will be the charity’s first collaboration with Alan, who is heavily involved with the ARCHIE Foundation.

He said: “Charlie House got in touch with me to say we’ve got this coming up. We’ve got Jordan involved as an ambassador, you’ve got this double act thing, do you fancy hooking up?

“So, it was a no-brainer. Unfortunately it means doing it with him again, but you’ve got to make sacrifices at these times!”

Leigh said: “We wanted to bring something original to highlight and recognise Children’s Hospice Week but that would also resonate with the families we support as well as the general public.

“We approached Alan, who we know well, and Jordan, who is also an ambassador for Charlie House, to combine these two things and came up with their Panto Greatest Hits!

“It’s a great way to spend a short time each evening and gather the family round the computer for some belly laughs before bed!”

The videos will be streamed on Charlie House’s social media channels at 7.30pm from June 22-26.