Aberdeen panto dame to star in mockumentary this Christmas

An Aberdeen pantomime favourite is to star in a mockumentary this Christmas.

Alan McHugh, His Majesty’s Theatre’s favourite pantomime dame, is starring in The Real Dames of Pantoland this festive season.

Alan will be playing Dame Helen St Mirren, head of the Real Dames, and will be creating mischief and mayhem with his fellow Real Dames.

He said: “Though originally from Paisley, Helen St Mirren is Aberdeen through and through and will be representing the north-east in Pantoland this Christmas. Dame Judy Stench will be no match for me if it comes down to a confrontation.”

The show will stream on YouTube from December 21 until January 12 and while all the content is completely free, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to NHS Charities Together.

The shows creator, Neil John Gibson, said: “We wanted to make a completely free offering that gets families together this festive season laughing and shouting at the telly.

“The cast and production team also wanted to show our gratitude to all the key workers in the NHS for everything they have done to keep us safe in 2020. That is why we are teaming up with NHS Charities Together to raise funds to say thank you.”

Funded by Creative Scotland, The Real Dames of Pantoland (TRDOP) is a pantomime mockumentary following the lives of the Pantoland’s ‘Real Dames’.

Some of Scotland’s best and brightest stars of the Scottish pantomime scene will come together for a one-off 60-minute episode.

The cast includes Alan McHugh (Limmy’s show, Outlander, River City), Sarah McCardie (River City) and Tron Panto favourite, Darren Brownlie.

Writer and director, Neil John Gibson, said: “I have played Dame in Livingston at the Howden Park Centre for the last five years and when it was confirmed that it wouldn’t be going ahead, I was like, ‘Well that’s Christmas ruined’.”

“I recorded some ‘Lockdown Diaries’ for the Howden Park Centre Facebook and that is where the idea came to me. I know so many incredible actors that would not be working because of all the cancelled shows.

“I applied to Creative Scotland for funding and voila, here we are shooting The Real Dames of Pantoland.”

The TRDOP team want to create something fun and accessible for all families across Scotland.

Craig McCulloch, a deaf performer, will be playing the role of Buttons in the show and communicating with the other characters using BSL.

There will also be a fully captioned and BSL translated version of the show in which Buttons will be watching, ‘The Real Dames of Pantomime for the first time’. There will be an audio described version of the show too.