Aberdeen pair to put best foot forward to raise funds for Charlie House

Two employees at an Aberdeen firm are to take on a 26-mile round trip to raise money for charity.

Susan Aitken and Kim Strath, who work for Skene House’s Holburn accommodation complex, will be walking 26-miles to Drumoak via The Deeside Way in aid of Charlie House.

The charity, based in Aberdeen, supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Skene House has chosen Charlie House as its official charity for 2020.

The pair were inspired to support it after a visit last ear with Skene House founder Professor Charles Skene CBE.

Setting off on Saturday, August 29, they have been keeping fit during lockdown by walking.

Kim said: “Walking has been a great way of trying to work off a few extra cakes and sweets during lockdown, so we decided to combine getting some exercise with raising money for an excellent cause.

“Deciding to walk to raise funds for Charlie House has given our exercise extra focus and fired up our determination, and we will do our very best for everyone who has supported us on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Charles Skene added: “I’m so impressed with how Susan and Kim have put their time in lockdown to such good use. Not only have they kept themselves fit and healthy but they have chosen to put themselves through their paces to benefit others.

“Charlie House is such a worthwhile charity and I am pleased and proud that the Skene House name is associated with supporting it.

“I wish Susan and Kim all the best for good walking weather and I look forward to congratulating them at the end of their marathon walk.”

Charlie House is currently fundraising to help reach its £8m goal in order to build a specialist support centre set within the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

It has also seen an increased need for support over the past few months due to Covid-19, and has continued to support families across the north-east.

So far, Kim and Susan have raised £1,200 towards Charlie House.

To donate to their fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2YI6QiS