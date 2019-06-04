Aberdeen pair spared jail after heroin found in communal power box

Two men who hid thousands of pounds of heroin in an electricity box in the city have been spared jail.

A woman living in a communal block in Nigg Kirk, West Tullos, noticed the electricity box was ajar – and found a rucksack containing packages of powder.

She alerted police and tests concluded the powder was heroin worth more than £3,000 – and it had the fingerprints of Daniel Belalta, 20, and Austin Ironside, 19.

The pair appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said Belalta, of Girdlestone Place, Torry, owed a drugs debt and agreed to hide the drugs for a gang.

“He regrets his actions,” Mr Morrison added.

Representing Ironside, of Nigg Kirk, Kevin Longino said: “He regrets accepting payment to hide drugs.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “Are the people who have lost out on these drugs going to do something bad to Belalta?”

Mr Morrison assured the sheriff that Belalta was not on a hitlist.

Both men were given two-year supervision orders and ordered to do 190 hours of unpaid work.

Belalta and Ironside must also stay home from 8pm to 6am daily for two months.