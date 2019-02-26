Aberdeen pair in court over £71,000 drugs discovery

Two people have appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs recovery worth £71,000 in Aberdeen.

Police seized the amphetamines after a search at Seaton Drive on Thursday.

Jordan Higgins, 19, and Lorraine Ironside, 58, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The pair, who both had their general address given as Aberdeen, are facing charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

During the hearing they made no plea and the case against them was continued for further examination.

They were both released on bail and no further dates have been set for future court appearances.

After the recovery, Detective Sergeant Willie Murdoch said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience while inquiries have been carried out.”

He added: “North East Division is committed to tackling drug use and we carry out activity on a daily basis to remove even more substances from our communities.

“We rely on the public to do this and I continue to ask anyone with concerns about drug misuse to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”