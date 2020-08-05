Aberdeen outbreak ‘the biggest wake-up call’ since early days of Covid-19 pandemic

Nicola Sturgeon today called Aberdeen’s outbreak “the biggest wake-up call since the early days”, adding the city’s restrictions could be extended to Aberdeenshire.

In her statement today, she said cases rising around other countries were a worry, but she accepts for many it seems “far away and there’s always a sense of ‘we’re doing well and it won’t happen here'”.

“It can happen here and it is happening here, in Aberdeen”, she said.

It came as pubs, restaurants and cafes in the city were ordered to close by 5pm, with people in the city told not to visit other households, and not travel more than five miles from the city unless for work or education.

And while the new measures focus solely on Aberdeen, the First Minister warned they could be extended to Aberdeenshire depending on the analysis of Test and Protect data.

In the meantime, the advice is for anyone who has been in Aberdeen (particularly the nighttime economy) – pubs, a night out – “be extra vigilant” of being contacted by Trace and Protect.

If you are not, watch out for symptoms and making sure that you are rigorous to FACTS.

For businesses in the Shire, be really rigorous in the application of the safety measures you should be complying with: cleaning, PPE, details being taken.

She added: “It’s time to tighten up again,” when talking about the hospitality sector in particular.

However, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said “it’s not it’s not good enough for Nicola Sturgeon to say lockdown might be imposed in ‘some’ areas”.

The Scottish Conservative minister said: “Aberdeenshire is a huge region with lots of towns and villages and it’s not good enough for Nicola Sturgeon to say lockdown might be imposed in ‘some’ areas.

“There needs to be clarity – businesses in Aberdeenshire who are already worrying about financial struggles are now in another complex situation of not knowing whether to close or not.

“People associated with the cluster may have been in Aberdeen but live in Aberdeenshire – yet the SNP Government have absolutely no idea where exactly they are.

“The situation is a complete mess and has illustrated the total flaws in the Scottish Government’s test and protect scheme which simply isn’t working.

“Aberdeenshire needs answers and cannot be left in limbo during such an alarming time.”