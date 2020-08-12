Aberdeen outbreak blamed for rise of suspected Covid cases offshore

An offshore safety boss has blamed a local outbreak in Aberdeen for a rise in suspected Covid-19 cases in the North Sea.

Trevor Stapleton, health and safety director at Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), revealed there was an increase in ‘category B’ cases last week.

That involves an asymptomatic worker who has been in contact with someone displaying symptoms of the virus being removed from an offshore installation to self-isolate at home.

But he’s “confident” it’s just a short term spike and said they’ll be monitoring statistics closely over the next couple of weeks to ensure it levels off.

Health classifications were drawn up by OGUK’s pandemic steering group at the beginning of the pandemic to establish guidelines for safe helicopter travel offshore.

They range from category A, a worker who is asymptomatic, to category D, a worker with life-threatening symptoms.