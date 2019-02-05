Aberdeen out-of-school club ordered to improve after inspectors raise concerns

An out-of-school club in Aberdeen has been ordered to improve after inspectors raised concerns about record keeping.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the club, which is based at Hazlehead Primary School on Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, on October 10 and have now published their report.

The club can look after up to 32 children in the school’s community wing, and 24 children in Hazlehead Park’s education room in Pets Corner.

Inspectors rated the club “weak” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second-worst of six possible ratings – and “adequate” for the club’s environment – the third-best rating.

“Overall, staff were familiar with children’s basic care needs, preferences and personalities.

“Staff however, did not fully understand how to effectively support those children with additional needs throughout their time at the service,” said the report.

It added: “This had a negative impact on the quality of children’s experiences and outcomes.

“Personal plans contained limited and, at times, confusing information.”

The report said that, while medication was stored safely at the club, inspectors judged effective systems were not in place to ensure medication was safely managed.

It added: “One care plan had no parental consent to administer medication or confirmation the first dose had been administered.

“This lack of information and training compromised children’s health, safety and wellbeing.”

After October’s inspection, the Care Inspectorate made two requirements – to ensure the club develops and implements personal plans for children and to improve the recording of children’s health needs.

The target for fulfilling both requirements was November 20.

Inspectors also made a recommendation that staff ensure children washed their hands more often as they identified a risk of infection spreading.

The club is run by Community Link Childcare – a social enterprise company, which works with Aberdeen City Council to provide the service.

A Community Link Childcare spokesman said: “Since the inspection, we have been in dialogue with the Care Inspectorate and are addressing the areas for improvement highlighted in the inspection report and significant progress has already been made.”

The Care Inspectorate report added: “Children appeared to enjoy their time at the service. They interacted and played well together, establishing friendships.”