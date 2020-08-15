Aberdeen organisations seek people working in domestic abuse services for survey

Two city organisations have called on people who help Aberdonians who are experiencing domestic abuse to complete a survey.

Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO) and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnerships (HSCP) are looking for responses from people who may have encountered instances or disclosures of domestic abuse in their professional role or career.

That includes practitioners that directly delivers specialist support, front line workers, or someone in an education role who covers the topic with students or colleagues.

ACVO and Aberdeen HSCP are leading a project to find out how Technology Enabled Care (TEC) can support the delivery of multi-agency services for people who experience domestic abuse.

The survey will help them to look at options for service redesign.

It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Domestic_Abuse_project