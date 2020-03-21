Coronavirus: Aberdeen organisation to continue to support key workers’ children in schools

A health and wellbeing organisation that provides activities to primary school pupils in Aberdeen will continue to offer services to key workers’ children attending classes.

The Russell Anderson Development School made the announcement of support via its Facebook page today.

As children of key workers will be given the chance to attend school, The Russell Anderson Development School (RADS) has confirmed it will continue services for those attending.

It was launched in 2012, and provides primary school children the opportunity to improve their health and fitness, while learning other skills through football and other physical activities.

A statement from RADS said: “The Russell Anderson Development School, like so many charitable organisations find ourselves in a very challenging period due to the coronavirus outbreak. Currently our programme is based across schools in Aberdeen city and on a weekly basis we reach 3,000 pupils. Sadly, due to the extreme circumstances we are unable to deliver health and well-being sessions to our partner schools and pupils.

“At RADS we feel it is important to offer support when and wherever we can. The Government has kept some schools across the city open to provide support for pupils of key workers.

“We recognise the amazing effort and work that all key workers are doing at this time trying to keep everyone safe while keeping the city moving. With this in mind, RADS feels it is only right that we can provide support for pupils of key workers and support for the staff at the open schools during this time.

“Like everyone we wish these extreme circumstances we are currently in pass quickly and that everyone can remain safe and healthy.”