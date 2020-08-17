Aberdeen organisation set to hold video forum on mental health

Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Services (ACVO) will be hosting a third sector forum with a special focus on the theme of mental health and wellbeing at the end of this month.

The forum will discuss the latest key developments relating to mental health at Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Community Planning Aberdeen.

Participants will also be encouraged to share details of their own work and how they have collaborated with third sector colleagues throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and discuss what is needed for the sector to move forward.

It is hoped that the event will be held more times in the coming months.

The forum will be held over Zoom on August 27, from 1-3pm. Places can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aberdeens-third-sector-mental-health-wellbeing-forum-tickets-116985535887