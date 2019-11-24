Aberdeen organisation conducting survey on future alcohol-free events

An Aberdeen organisation is encouraging members of the public to give their views on shaping future activities.

Alcohol and Drugs Action hopes to host an alcohol-free event, and has launched a survey in the hope that feedback can be used to hear what people would like to see when they attend.

The short questionnaire, which can be accessed online, takes only a few minutes to answer.

It asks whether you currently attend any alcohol-free sessions, what your ideal activity would be, such as live music, murder mystery nights, games, dancing, litter picking and more, and what kind of drinks visitors to these events would typically go for.

It also wishes to find out how often participants would go to a session and where the ideal venue would be.

The survey, which is anonymous, can be filled out online at bit.ly/2OkqpYI

