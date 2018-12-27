Aberdeen opticians helps provide homeless with free glasses

An Aberdeen optician has brought some seasonal cheer to homeless people with a special event that allowed 16 people to claim a free pair of glasses.

Twelve staff members at Specsavers in Union Street volunteered on December 18 to give Aberdeen’s most vulnerable a free eye test.

Nearly 20 pairs of complimentary specs were made up within an hour of the eye test, and while they waited, the attendees were invited to enjoy warming treats.

Hot drinks were served thanks to Starbucks, while sandwiches, chocolate, crisps and water were donated by Pret A Manger.

Specsavers said it was delighted to organise the event in tandem with homeless charities Integrate Scotland, Aberdeen Cyrenians and Aberdeen Samaritans.

Dave McGinty, store director, said: “We were very pleased with the great level of uptake for our event, but ultimately, to have the opportunity to give free glasses to our homeless attendees.

“It is hugely important we give something back to the communities in which we work, particularly at this time of year, and we believe that complimentary glasses are a great gift that will continue to positively impact the lives of our attendees.”