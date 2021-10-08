Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Aberdeen oil worker’s life crumbled when he tried heroin for first time aged 47

By Danny McKay
08/10/2021, 6:27 pm Updated: 08/10/2021, 6:33 pm
John Pow.

A former oil worker whose life fell apart after trying heroin for the first time aged 47 has been jailed for allowing his home to be used to stash £56,000 of Class A drugs.

John Pow’s “extremely comfortable” world crumbled a decade ago when his dad died and he turned to drugs to “numb the pain”, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The court heard how organised crime gangs took advantage of the 57-year-old grandad’s age and background and used him to deliver and stash large quantities of drugs.

Police received intelligence that Pow was involved in drug dealing and pulled him over in his car on Eday Drive in Aberdeen on June 18.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said when officers searched the home he shares with his elderly mum in Taransay Road they discovered quantities of heroin with a combined total weight of more than a kilogram and a maximum street value of £56,000.

Polythene bags, scales, a notepad of weights and sums of money were also found, along with £4,730 in cash.

Pow, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on June 18.

An ‘extremely comfortable’ life ruined by heroin

Defence agent Iain Jane said his client had a previous conviction for a similar offence, as well as two minor road traffic convictions, but said he’d had a clean record until the age of 47 – when he first tried heroin.

He said: “He had been involved in the oil industry through most of his adult life. His dad previously worked in oil.”

Mr Jane said Pow, who has several qualifications including an NHD in mechanical engineering, worked for the same oil company for 20 years, travelling the world and leading an “extremely comfortable” life.

But his “world fell apart” in late 2009 and early 2010 when his father died while working in Dubai, just before he planned to retire.

Pow took his father’s death “particularly badly” and he began “drinking every single day and drinking to excess” when onshore.

His marriage also fell apart during this period.

John Pow is taken to prison in 2013.

Mr Jane added: “Someone offered him heroin and described it as something to improve his mood and numb the pain.

“Unlike alcohol, where he was able to use it for a few days and then stop, he quickly became addicted, burned through all the savings he had, and property he had.

“He ends up without a home, living out of his car, which resulted in the two road traffic convictions.

“He is in such a financial position that he is seen as vulnerable by those supplying him.”

Those higher up the chain believed Pow would “fly under the radar of police operations because of his age and background” and utilised him in the supply of drugs, but he was caught and jailed.

While in prison he got free of drugs and, on his release, contacted his mum and “put that lifestyle behind him”, acting as her full-time carer, Mr Jane said.

‘There are other ways to deal with it than submitting to the pressure’

Mr Jane said: “Unfortunately, in early 2021 those who were described as an organised crime group discovered where he was residing and targeted him.”

The Taransay Road area is not known as somewhere blighted by drugs, and so was seen as the ideal location for a “stash house,” he said.

Mr Jane continued: “Because of the drugs taken off him previously by police, he had a debt requiring to be paid.”

When he said he was not interested and resisted, the group’s threats escalated.

Mr Jane said: “He was told that if he didn’t co-operate, the position was he’d come home one day and find his mum was no longer living.”

As a result, he allowed his home to be used to store drugs for someone else to collect, and on the date in question Pow was also making a delivery for the group.

He added: “This was sold to him as a one-off and his debt would be repaid.”

‘An intelligent man’

Sheriff Philip Mann said Pow was “clearly an intelligent man”, adding: “I don’t understand why you allowed yourself to be preyed upon as you apparently have been.

“It’s an unfortunate aspect of drug dealing, but even though you’re preyed upon and perhaps coerced and threatened, you still have free will.

“There are other ways to deal with it than submitting to the pressure.

“There’s an active police force in this country you could have enlisted the aid of in order to get yourself out of the mess you found yourself in.”

He ordered Pow to be jailed for 40 months.

