Aberdeen oil worker fined for punching man who made fun of his accent

An oil worker has been fined £600 after punching a man at an Aberdeen casino who picked on him because of his accent.

Jorge Rico was at the Rainbow Casino on Summer Street on November 2 when he targeted Findlay Archibald.

The 46-year-old pled guilty to assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court the two men had been on a night out together when they fell out.

She said: “The complainer observed the accused shouting at door staff. The complainer then asked the accused to calm down and he was then punched by the accused.”

Defence agent Alex Burn said Mexican Rico, of Granton Gardens, Aberdeen, was “apologetic” for “losing it.”

He said: “He was at the locus and saw a female being made fun of by the complainer. The complainer then made fun of Mr Rico’s accent.”

Sheriff Grant Hutchison said there was “no excuse” for the behaviour.