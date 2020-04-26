Aberdeen oil firm launches new software to help subsea companies

An Aberdeen oil firm has launched a new software platform designed to help subsea companies win more business.

Archer Knight, a subsea market intelligence and consultancy company, has launched Flowline which is designed to assist firms in finding the most profitable opportunities.

David Sheret, Archer Knight co-founder and executive director, said: “Companies need access to trustworthy data that enables them to make better decisions.

“They need greater insight into the key performing indicators within the subsea sector to focus their efforts where it counts.

“But with so much news and activity surrounding the subsea industry, it’s harder than ever to find a way to cut through the noise.

“Technology has a powerful role to play and we believe Flowline brings something completely different to the market.”