Aberdeen oil firm honoured at health and safety awards

An oil firm has won big at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2020.

Expro, which has regional headquarters in Aberdeen, was named as winners of the prestigious Scotland Trophy.

The trophy is presented annually to recognise the highest standard of health and safety management and performance by an Industry Sector Award entrant, based or operating in Scotland.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards are open to organisations of all sizes from all over the world.

In 2020, there were almost 2,000 entrants from 42 countries, representing seven million employees globally.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards, said: “It’s an outstanding achievement to be named the winner of the Scotland Trophy at the RoSPA Awards, which are the toughest health and safety awards in the world, so Expro deserves all the credit it gets.

“Judges praised Expro’s senior management commitment to health and safety and a strong approach to active monitoring of their safety systems.”

The awards were first set up in 1956 and give businesses the chance to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to raising health and safety standards.

Registration for the RoSPA Awards 2021 opens on Thursday, October 1 at www.rospa.com/awards