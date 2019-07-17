Aberdeen oil firm donates £1 million to help charities

An Aberdeen oil firm will donate £1 million to five charities.

Staff at Repsol Sinopec Resources UK have been fundraising with raffles, marathons, cookbook sales and a charity skydive.

Staff pledged to raise £100,000 for the charities this year which will be matched by their employer at the end of the year.

The operator has set a target of at least £200,000 to be donated for each of the next five years.

The money will be given to HorseBack UK, Forget Me Not Club, Maggie’s Aberdeen, Alzheimer Scotland and Spinal Injuries Scotland.

Bill Dunnett, CEO of the company, said: “Many events and formal engagements have taken place and we have learned and benefited a great deal from these experiences.

“It has been humbling to see how many positive actions each charity supports and how we can help.”

Pictured are, from left, Mr Dunnett, Jock Hutchison, Horseback UK; Paula Cormack, Maggie’s; Lesley Fletcher from the Forget-Me-Not Club and Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Great John Hewitt.