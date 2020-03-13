Aberdeen oil and gas industry ready for Covid-19 ‘lockdown’ if necessary

North Sea travel restrictions have now been tightened, with the oil and gas industry preparing for “lockdown” scenarios if a case is diagnosed on a rig.

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) health and safety director Trevor Stapleton also said the sector was “not far away” from agreeing a way of removing confirmed virus sufferers from rigs.

Health Protection Scotland (HPS) wants all confirmed cases to be taken ashore for treatment as soon as possible.

But search and rescue helicopters will only remove a person if their condition is life-threatening.

And operators of commercial flights will not send helicopters to platforms with confirmed sufferers.

Mr Stapleton said OGUK has resurrected its “pandemic steering group” and is “close to a solution”.

He said: “OGUK has convened an industry pandemic steering group, which is made up from representatives across the sector and is tasked with identifying and addressing the particular challenges faced by those working to maintain offshore operations at industry level and ensuring communication with relevant agencies.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

RMT regional organiser Jake Molloy said it was understandable pilots had concerns for their own health, but that cracking the helicopter conundrum was vital. He said: “Quarantine on an oil installation is like quarantine on a ship. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system circulates air.

“It can quickly create a scenario where everyone is in quarantine. We’ve got to avoid that at all costs and I hope we can find a solution.”

OGUK is also working with HPS to hammer out protocol for “lockdown” scenarios, where a coronavirus case has been confirmed on a UK oil rig. It will give companies guidance on whether they should test all remaining crew and ways of doing so.

Meanwhile, engineering firm Sparrows Group also announced it had shut its training facility after an individual attending a course at its grounds presented symptoms of the virus.

A spokeswoman said: “A delegate attending a course at our training centre in Aberdeen this week presented with flu-like symptoms and is now in self-isolation.

“Our priority is the health and safety of delegates and employees, so we are taking the precautionary measure of closing our training centre while the individual is tested for Covid-19.

“We have contacted any delegates and employees who may have been in contact with the individual and we are encouraging them to follow the necessary steps to safeguard their health as recommended by the UK and Scottish governments.”