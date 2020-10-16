Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm could generate millions of pounds for local economy over next 20 years

Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm could generate more than £100 million for the north-east economy over the next two decades, according to a new study.
Research carried out by Oxford Brookes University shows spending linked to the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the wind farm may create between 40 and 50 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs each year.
Those are expected to be through locally based contracts with suppliers and onward spending within the local community.
