Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm could generate millions of pounds for local economy over next 20 years

Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm could generate more than £100 million for the north-east economy over the next two decades, according to a new study.

Research carried out by Oxford Brookes University shows spending linked to the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the wind farm may create between 40 and 50 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs each year.

Those are expected to be through locally based contracts with suppliers and onward spending within the local community.

