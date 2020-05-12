Aberdeen office building to be demolished

Plans to demolish an Aberdeen office building have been approved.

A building warrant was approved by Aberdeen City Council to knock down the KMD Business & Conference Centre on Wellington Circle on Thursday.

The proposals were submitted by Lawrie Demolition on behalf of Leiths Scotland Ltd.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The £85,000 demolition works must be carried out by May 7 2023 or the warrant will expire.

This will involve tearing down the building on the site as well as the removal of all materials.

The property has lain vacant for several years, with administrators advised to put the building up for auction in 2018.