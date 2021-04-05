Plans to build 140 new homes on the site of a now-demolished Aberdeen office block have been approved.

Greyfriars House on Gallowgate was razed to the ground to make way for the new development at the end of 2020.

London-based developer Telereal Trillium submitted their vision for the vacant office block site last year.

The demolition of the former Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) building was carried out by Nottingham-based firm Edge at a cost around £350,000.

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs have given the development the green light.

The local authority and Telereal Trillium have reached a legal agreement to allow the project to proceed.

A report by the council’s planning service said: “The proposed development would deliver additional housing in the city centre, which would comply with the vision of the City Centre Masterplan and thus, by default, with the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

“The proposed development is situated in the city centre and would be highly

accessible by sustainable modes of transport: close to bus routes, immediately

adjacent to city centre amenities and employers, and within walking distance of the

central bus and rail stations.

“Taking into account factors such as its sustainable location, and provision of secure

cycle spaces it is considered that car ownership levels are likely to be relatively low

and the impact of additional pressure on limited on-street parking spaces in the

vicinity, is not considered to be a significant concern.

“There would be a shortfall in off-street car parking but this is to be adequately mitigated by the purchase of two Car Club cars by the applicant. The new vehicular access into the site would not pose any road safety concerns.”

Blocks of between five and seven storeys will be built on the site of the former office block.

Greyfriars House was home to two murals that were painted by artist Helen Bur as part of Nuart Aberdeen 2019 until it was torn down.

Ms Bur said: “It’s obviously sad to see them go, but it’s absolutely part of the transient nature of street art.

“I’m happy they were part of the landscape for a little while, but change is inevitable and holds its own beauty.

“In a strange way I see it as a gentle reminder that nothing is permanent and that’s okay, we must embrace the small beauties every day.

“Hopefully Nuart will return with more artwork in Aberdeen in the coming years to ease the loss.”