Aberdeen nursery’s care standards praised by watchdog

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised for the standards of its care during the pandemic.

The Care Inspectorate used video call software to check on work practices at Banana Moon on Riverview Drive in Dyce on March 17.

An inspection report produced by the Care Inspectorate graded the work during the coronavirus crisis as very good on their six-point scale.

The document said staff at the nursery, which looks after a maximum of 81 children, had “warm and friendly” relationships with the youngsters.

It said: “We observed that staff had established warm and friendly relationships with the children. Children demonstrated strong attachments to key staff.

“Children were relaxed, happy and confident in approaching and talking to staff and asking for things they needed. All staff were warm and nurturing with the children, making children’s experiences fun and giving hugs on request.

“Overall, staff role modelled respectful care; gently asking babies to come and have their nappy changed and respecting their right to refuse when they were busy. In discussion, all staff were very aware of the children’s differing personalities, care and dietary needs and how to meet these.

“Their knowledge was consistent with the detail recorded in care and personal plans. In a few cases personal and individual educational plans could have had a little more detail and parent input.”