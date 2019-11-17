Aberdeen nursery staff to learn from trip to Spain

A group of 20 early learning and childcare professionals from Aberdeen have returned from a visit to Spain aimed at preparing them to provide outdoor learning.

The practitioners flew out to Spain on October 13 for a five-day visit at the Salmontes nursery in Sierra de Guadarrama, north of Madrid.

The trip saw them meet their Spanish counterparts and share in training designed specifically for the group by Professor Katia Hueso, founder of the first outdoor nursery in Spain. The staff at Salmontes have many years of experience in innovative outdoor nursery settings.

The trip was fully grant-funded by Erasmus, which is the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Elizabeth Henderson, Erasmus+ lead, early years support officer at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The group have returned ready to support each other and their colleagues to implement change across the city, providing nursery children with wider outdoor experiences.”

The grant provided the opportunity not only for the Spanish visit but also for a further group of ELC practitioners to visit an outdoor nursery in Germany next year.