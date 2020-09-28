Aberdeen nursery staff praised for ‘warm welcome’ in latest inspection

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited Charleston School nursery in Cove in February which is operated by the city council.

Inspectors rated the quality of staffing, environment, care, and support as very good.

A Care Inspectorate report said the staff provided a “warm welcome” and there were “positive” interactions with the children they looked after.

It said: “Staff created a warm welcome to parents and children on arrival. Parents confirmed they found staff approachable, friendly, and very easy to talk to.

“Allocated staff each day had time to speak to parents during drop-off and collection times. Parents told us that at times they would like more time to speak to their child’s key worker and more information on what their child was learning.

“Staff had positive interactions with the children in their care. They were kind, caring, and nurturing in their approach. They provided individual support and comfort and role modelled positive interactions with the children.”