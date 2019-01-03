Aberdeen nursery staff encourage children to be creative say inspectors

Children at an Aberdeen nursery are given the opportunity to be creative and use their imaginations, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Danestone Primary School’s nursery on Fairview Brae, Danestone, on November 19 and have now published their report.

The nursery provides part-time day care for up to 20 children aged between three and five.

Inspectors rated the nursery “good” for care, support and the environment – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Children had the opportunity to be creative and use their imagination,” said the report.

It added: “We observed children as they directed their own play.

“They were able to play outdoors in morning and afternoon sessions.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspectors said that though many of the nursery’s staff worked part time, they worked well as a team and shared relevant information.

“This aided the continuity of care children received and promoted positive outcomes for children,” said the report.

It added: “Staff were motivated to develop their skills and knowledge.

“They described how training which they had attended led to positive changes in the environment and supported children’s learning and development.

“Core training such as first aid and child protection supported the health, wellbeing and safety of children using the service.”

One parent told inspectors: “My son is very happy at nursery.

“The staff are engaging and have made some suggestions for learning activities at home too.

“They are always on hand to discuss any concerns and they are very caring.”