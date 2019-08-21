Aberdeen nursery staff put wellbeing of children at the heart of the service say inspectors

Staff at an Aberdeen nursery put the wellbeing of children at the heart of the service, inspectors said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Step By Step Pre-school Nursery on Fairview Street, Danestone, on August 7 and have now published their report.

The nursery looks after up to 41 children aged under five and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Staff put the wellbeing of children at the heart of the service,” said the report.

It added: “Parents commented on the welcoming friendly atmosphere, with one saying there was a caring family feel within the nursery.

“During the short interviews, we found parents thought the staff were a key strength of the service, describing them as ‘wonderful’.”