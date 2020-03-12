Aberdeen nursery safety risks ‘need to be addressed’

Bosses of an Aberdeen nursery have been advised to address safety risks by a watchdog.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Abacus Pre-school Nursery Hazlehead at Lodge West, Woodend, on January 30 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 50 children aged under five and inspectors rated it “adequate” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the fourth-best of six possible ratings.

Inspectors praised staff for ensuring the nursery is “welcoming” but added: “However, some areas looked tired and dated.

“Some resources had not been cleaned from the previous day, putting young children at risk of infection.

“The open gate in the baby room presented a colliding risk and the broken bolt a choking risk.

“The use of stacked chairs in the baby room created a potential risk of an accident.”

Inspectors said that, during the unannounced inspection, they discussed with staff the benefits of removing a partition between rooms.

This would, they said, “help children to freely choose and access all areas”.

Outlining a recommendation in the report, the Care Inspectorate said: “To help keep children safe and well, the provider and manager should ensure the premises, furnishings and equipment are clean, safe and well maintained.”

Monitors praised staff for creating “cosy areas” in the nursery’s baby room.

“Soft furnishings, a sofa and tepee meant children were able to play quietly, read stories and cuddle staff,” said the report.

It added: “Some natural resources had been introduced.”

Monitors said they spoke with seven parents and “responses indicated they were very happy with the service, commenting positively about settling-in visits, supportive staff and positive experiences for the children attending”.

One parent told inspectors: “The staff are absolutely amazing and my child thrives at nursery. They have come on leaps and bounds since they started.

“The nursery is fantastic and staff go over and above for my child and all the children.

“I can’t thank them enough and my child loves going and that says it all.”

The report added: “Staff were friendly and genuinely cared for the children in their care.”

No-one from the nursery was available for comment.