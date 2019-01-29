Aberdeen nursery rated ‘very good’ by inspectors

Staff at a nursery have said they won’t become complacent, despite passing an inspection with flying colours.

The boss of KingsWellies Nursery Kerry Robertson has expressed her delight at the report by the Care Inspectorate, which saw the facility given “very good” ratings across the board.

Kerry said: “We’re really delighted because not only did we manage to achieve ‘very good’ ratings in all our criteria, but we also had no requirements or recommendations from the Care Inspectorate, which is quite rare.”

Despite the success of the inspection, which took place in November, Kerry and her staff have written to parents at the nursery in Kingswells, assuring them they won’t rest on their laurels.

Kerry said: “We’ve assured them we won’t become complacent at all. We’ll continue to improve because what we want to do is become a sector-leading nursery. And to do that we need to do our very best to continue to get better.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kerry thinks the key to the centre’s success is communication.

She said: “We’ve got very good communication and we really work in an open, honest partnership with parents and staff and we consult with them so we can continue to improve.”