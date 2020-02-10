Aberdeen nursery rated ‘very good’ by inspectors

An Aberdeen nursery has been rated “very good” by inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Ashley Road School Nursery on Ashley Road, Aberdeen, on November 26 and have published their report.

The rating is the second best out of six possible ratings.

The nursery can host up to 44 children aged under five at any one time,

Inspectors said in their report: “Children were having fun and enjoying their learning and development opportunities.

“They were well supported to learn independence skills, make choices and lead their own learning.

“Staff confidently provided a planning in the moment approach, to ensure they could support and scaffold children’s learning in a way that was responsive to children’s observed and expressed interests.”

One parent told inspectors: “Staff have shown great kindness and demonstrated a gentle and welcoming approach.”