Aberdeen nursery raises more than £1,500 for Red Nose Day

An Aberdeen nursery has raised more than £1,500 for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal.

Little Clouds, based in Altens, arranged a different activity for each of their four age groups – a read-a-thon, dance-a-thon, sponsored walk, and litter pick up.

Nursery Manager, Samantha Gall, said, “they all did amazing, they stuck to it all week”.

“What I really wanted was that the children get recognised for their efforts but also the staff as well.

“Also the parents for being involved, donating and spreading the word about how well the children are doing.”

Staff were asked to think of activities which would benefit the children developmentally.

The youngest group, Fluffy Clouds, read a minimum of 10 books per day.

The nursery is open for 10 ½ hours each day so this amounted to one book per hour.

© Supplied by Little Clouds nurser

Moonbeams are aged two to three and have recently been interested in dance, so they had two 30-minute dance sessions a day.

At that age they benefit from following instructions, dancing, and having fun while doing it.

Sunrays, aged between three and four, set themselves a challenge to walk a minimum 100 steps per child per day which they “aced” – reaching over 2,000 steps.

“We wanted it to be achievable for them” Miss Gall said.

Pre-school group, Shooting Stars, went out twice daily with litter pickers, bags and gloves to pick up litter around the local area.

Miss Gall said the children enjoyed it because “it was a challenge and a sense of achievement in the end”.

“We just wanted to share a positive story right now.

“With everything that’s going on in the world we’re still just getting on with things and allowing the children some sort of normality”.

The nursery fundraises annually as part of their curriculum to teach the children about their local environment and how they can help others.

© Supplied by Little Clouds nurser

Lyn Paterson, a parent, had the idea to set up a Just Giving Page to enable family members and friends of the children to donate.

Samantha wanted to say a “massive thank you to everyone that donated”.

Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has raised over £1.3 billion.

Money raised by Comic Relief helps poor and disadvantaged people in the UK and the world’s poorest communities.

This year’s Red Nose Day TV appeal took place on Friday 19 March raising over £52 million so far