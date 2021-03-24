Aberdeen nursery praised for standards of care during pandemic

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised for the standards of its care.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate carried out a virtual inspection at Altens Nursery on Hillview Road last month.

Inspectors used video calls, telephone calls and emails to speak with staff and parents about the facility which is run from a building in the grounds of Tullos Shell Complex.

The watchdog rated the care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic as very good in its six-point scale.

The inspection report praised staff for the atmosphere they had created for the children under their care.

It also nursery staff were in regular contact with parents and children who could not attend as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The document said: “Children and families were well supported in areas of health and wellbeing. Staff had a nurturing and adaptable approach to provide this support through changing circumstances.

“Staff used imaginative and fun ways to introduce changing routines and experiences to the children, involving them whenever possible.

“Children were involved in discussions about new experiences and routines and helped to risk assess in a way that was meaningful to them. This helped children feel a sense of ownership over changes that had to be made.

“Staff evaluated practice from the first lockdown into the second. Staff remained in close contact with families during the second lockdown period supporting them well, building on trusted relationships.

“Staff identified areas of individual support they could give to families and children and worked with them during the course of Covid-19. Parents commented on how helpful, valuable, and caring staff have been. This has helped support children’s safety and wellbeing.

“Ongoing communication with families recognised the difficulties of physical distancing. Key workers used technology to keep in regular contact with families who were not in attendance. Staff used this time to read stories with children, play games and share information with parents.

“Weekly emails involved information and picture sharing for all children both at home and those attending nursery. This was a positive way to maintain relationships and allow children to remain with a sense of belonging to the nursery. Daily journals and a new parents information area helped keep daily communications with families.”