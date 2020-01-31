Aberdeen nursery praised by inspectors

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised by inspectors.

Scotstown School Nursery in Bridge of Don is operated by Aberdeen City Council and provides care for a maximum of 40 children.

A team from the Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit on November 29 last year.

They graded the nursery’s quality of care and support and quality of environment as very good.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Care Inspectorate report said: “Children attending the nursery experienced warm respectful care from the staff team. They welcomed children and families into the nursery, supporting children who needed some additional reassurance and encouragement.

“It was evident from our observations throughout the day that staff knew children well. They spoke knowledgeably about their personalities, interests and characteristics, and responded to their sensitivities when required.”