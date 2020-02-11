Aberdeen nursery meets three of four improvements required by inspectors

An Aberdeen nursery branded “weak” last year has met three of four improvement requirements, inspectors said.

Monitors visited Shoe Lane Early Learners centre in Aberdeen last July and published a report in September rating it “weak” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second-worst of six possible ratings.

Aberdeen City Council, which operates the centre, said last September that “urgent changes” were made after the inspection.

The Care Inspectorate returned to the centre, which looks after up to 24 children aged under five, on January 13 this year.

A new report said the centre has made three of four required improvements – staff had reviewed children’s personal plans, ensured the centre is well led by improving training and boosted quality assurance systems.

“The provider and manager have reviewed how staff are deployed while children are attending the service,” the report said.

“This has resulted in staff being in the playroom and available to meet children’s needs. The provider and manager have worked to identify where changes were needed to improve the evaluation system and support staff to be included in the process.”

However, the centre did not meet the fourth and final requirement – related to child protection – as “training was still outstanding for some staff”.

The report said: “Further training has been undertaken in child protection by the manager and most staff. The remaining staff were to attend training by the end of January.”

Inspectors said staff who had done the training had “grown in confidence” in supporting children.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are delighted with the progress made to date as positive changes and developments have been made and further developments are planned.

“We commend all involved for their commitment to improvement.”