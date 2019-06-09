Aberdeen nursery manager in running for national award

An Aberdeen nursery manager has been selected as a finalist for a national award.

Vicky Bowman, head of Bright Horizons in Aberdeen, is a finalist for the Nursery Manager Award category for the Scottish NMT Nursery Awards 2019.

She said: “When I learned I was to be a finalist in the NMT awards, I immediately thought ‘well done to Bright Horizons’ and ‘well done to my team’ because without the company’s strategic direction and my staff’s professionalism and dedication I would not have been nominated for this prestigious award.

“It is very heart-warming to receive such recognition. I would like to thank all those involved for the support I have received in our provision of excellent childcare and education for early years children.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The winner will be selected on August 30 at the Hilton Glasgow Hotel, at an event set to be attended by around 400 guests.