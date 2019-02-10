Aberdeen nursery kids’ Christmas cards raise hundreds for Charlie House

An Aberdeen charity has received a cash boost towards its fundraising campaign.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is currently fundraising to build an £8 million specialist-support centre.

A number of generous groups and organisations have dug deep to support the charity, which has raised more than £1.3m of its target already.

Recent donations include the infant department at 44 St Swithin Nursery, which made and sold individual Christmas cards designed by the children.

They raised a total of £382, which was then donated to Charlie House.

The Caledonian Charity Ball chose the charity to benefit from its 24th annual event, which was held in October.

Last week, representatives dropped off a cheque for £5,000, which will help to support the campaign.