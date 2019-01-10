Aberdeen nursery kids release video encouraging parents to register children for school

Nursery children have helped Aberdeen City Council spread the word about registering for school.

Registrations for school places are now open, ahead of children going into primary one in August.

Kids at nurseries in Woodside School and Braehead School helped the local authority to spread the word by creating a cute video.

In the video, the children say that they are ready for school, to remind parents to fill in the register.

Parents and carers can register children for primary one by visiting Aberdeen City Council’s website.

Applications should be made by Friday 15 March 2019, to ensure they have a place.