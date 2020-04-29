Aberdeen nursery hosts virtual superhero party

Staff and children at an Aberdeen nursery recently took part in a virtual superhero party.

A total of 74 children at the Treehouse Early Care and Education Centre took part.

The party saw each child dress up as their favourite superhero and take part in a variety of activities which included finding colours, dancing and singing some of their favourite songs.

Nursery manager Fiona McQueen said: “Children were missing the nursery and looking for some personal contact.

“We had been getting lots of messages from their parents sharing what their children had been doing while at home and asking how staff were.

“It was great to see everyone again and the interactions during the superhero party were fantastic.”

The nursery, situated onsite at Robert Gordon University, offers childcare to university staff and students, as well as the community.