Aberdeen nursery extension to cost £1.8 million

Plans to extend a nursery at an Aberdeen school will cost around £1.8 million, it has emerged.

Proposals were put forward earlier this year to extend the nursery at Cults Primary School.

A building warrant has since revealed the extension will cost £1.8m.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It comes as councils work to meet a duty to deliver 1,140 hours of free childcare for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds by 2020-21.

The Scottish Government will give councils a total of £476m over four years to support the building projects.