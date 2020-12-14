Aberdeen nursery temporarily closes after Covid-19 case detected

An Aberdeen nursery has temporarily closed after a positive case of Covid-19 was identified.
A number of pupils and staff are isolating after a positive case was detected at Kingswells Nursery.
The nursery has closed this week due to staffing shortages.
An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19 at Kingswells Nursery.
“This has required the self-isolation of several pupils and staff deemed as close contacts. The nursery has had to close for this week due to staffing shortages.”
