Aberdeen nursery bosses praised for refurbishing children’s toilets

Bosses of an Aberdeen nursery have been praised for refurbishing a toilet block following a critical inspection.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog first told bosses at Abacus pre-school nursery on King Street, Aberdeen, to improve the toilets because children did not have privacy.

They returned for an inspection on January 9 and a new report shows the refurbishment means the toilets are “of an appropriate standard”.

Their 2014 report said: “The toilets did not have doors, which meant children using the toilet could be seen by anyone in the toilet area.

“Staff also kept the main door to the toilet open which meant that children using the toilet could be seen by anyone walking through the corridor. The service should consider how it can address this matter.”

Monitors went back in 2016 and again in January 2019 – and the problem was still there.

Last January, inspectors rated the environment as “weak” – the second worst of six possible ratings.

The report from that inspection said there was a trip hazard, putting child safety at risk, and that children’s privacy and dignity was being affected by the way the toilet area is laid out. Inspectors issued a requirement that the nursery put in temporary measures to maintain privacy until refurbishment could be achieved.

The latest report said: “Refurbishment to the toilet facilities had been completed. The toilets were now at an appropriate standard to support children’s dignity, privacy and wellbeing.”

Inspectors rated care, support, environment and staffing as “good” – the third-best of six possible ratings.

Their report added: “Friendly and caring staff had built positive relationships with the children and families in their care. This contributed to a positive ethos where everyone felt welcomed and included. The children enjoyed delicious and nutritious home-cooked meals and were offered healthy snacks and drinks.”

One parent told inspectors: “My child loves nursery. We have no issues or concerns when they are there. They adore the staff. The opportunities they get to interact with other kids, play and get outside is all we could ask for.”

Abacus did not wish to comment.