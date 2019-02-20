Aberdeen nursery boss reacts to ‘weak’ report

The manager of an Aberdeen nursery today said improvements have already been put into place in response to a critical inspection report.

Monitors from Education Scotland visited Craigton Lodge Nursery, Peterculter, in December and have now published their report.

It concluded the nursery is “weak” for leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment, securing children’s progress and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion – the second worst of six possible ratings.

However, nursery manager Marion Barker said two changes have already been made.

The report said: “Sleeping arrangements for young children did not ensure they were all safe and comfortable. The sleep areas looked cosy and children using them slept well.

“However, some children slept in pushchairs outwith this area. This did not support safe sleeping arrangements promoted by Scottish Cot Death Trust.”

It added: “Children’s files and confidential notes were not kept in a secure place. As a result, children’s safety was at risk.”

Ms Barker said: “Immediately after the inspection, the files were locked away and we addressed the issue around sleeping in pushchairs.

“We are working with Education Scotland to address the issues the report highlights and are pleased there were positive aspects of the report.”

Inspectors did praise the nursery’s staff for being kind and caring towards children.

“This helped children form close attachments, helping them feel safe and secure,” the report said.

It added: “Staff were very considerate and warm in their interactions during nappy changing, helping young children feel comfortable and confident with staff.

“The playrooms looked inviting and welcoming. Attractive noticeboards kept parents informed about the service and provided information about their children’s day.”

Education Scotland has written to parents to inform them of the inspection findings.

The letter said: “The nursery needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements. We will liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding the nursery’s capacity to improve. We will return to carry out a further inspection within one year.”