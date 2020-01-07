Aberdeen nuart mural named in best of 2019 list

An Aberdeen street art mural has been named as one of the best of 2019.

Creative agency Street Art Today, based in Amsterdam, has selected a mural by Norwegian artist STROK, aka Anders Gjennestad, in its top 12 of the year.

The massive mural on a building on Rosemount Viaduct was created during the city’s street art festival Nuart, which took place in April.

Street Art Today said the artist’s “iconic figures” can be seen “jumping and climbing across walls all around the world”.

The artwork is characterised by “intense shadows” and “unexpected perspective”, it added.