Aberdeen plays role in global immigration technology start-up Nomadic

An Aberdeen businessman plays a pivotal role in a global immigration technology start-up’s growth.

Nomadic, which is revolutionising short-term immigration and visa compliance, is transformational for business travellers, including those in the energy sector, says Neil Thomson, the founder of The Visa Team, an Aberdeen-headquartered company acquired by the US firm Nomadic in February last year.

Launched at the start of 2020, Nomadic was founded by experienced figures in the global immigration industry to bring an automated technological approach to the immigration compliance side of short-term travel.

Nomadic is currently the only provider of an end-to-end solution for international compliance, as companies contend with Covid-19, Brexit and continual changes to travel and immigration rules. The digital platform is used by a number of oil and gas firms.

Neil said: “Many companies are looking for the end-to-end solution for the whole immigration compliance ecosystem of business travel, and our technology fills that void.

“The consequences of non-adherence with immigration rules can range from fines and detention to employer sanctions, and our technology – allied to the capabilities of a team of leading professionals – is transformational in terms of managing risks.”

Nomadic ensures users are ‘travel-ready’, meeting stringent immigration, documentation, and health criteria.

The assessment tool can flag Covid-19 vaccination status and quarantine rules. In addition, its optional GPS capabilities support traceability of staff for ongoing compliance support, risk management and duty of care responsibilities. The app can also integrate with third-party post-trip tax reporting systems and multiple other applications.

With 30 years’ personnel logistics expertise, Neil said: “The Visa Team, with its market footprint and specialist expertise, was a perfect fit for Nomadic and the acquisition was a logical step forward.

“Aberdeen and the wider energy sector represent incredibly important market opportunities for Nomadic and our game-changing solution.”

Nomadic is engaging with global travel management companies, governments, non-government agencies and international business partners. It is further partnering with global crew scheduling platforms and tax and payroll providers, as well as risk, security and emergency response providers.

Neil said: “The challenge is that different rules apply for every national going to a country to work, and the rules further vary for a national depending on what they are doing in that country. The goalposts are changing all the time, and it’s imperative to have a verified digital identity from compliance, health, duty of care and tax perspectives.

“Nomadic connects the dots and has the infrastructure to manage additional regulatory, documentation and health requirements as international travel begins to open up.”