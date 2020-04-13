‘Aberdeen Nine should be reinstated’, says senior Labour MSP

Two of the most senior figures in the Labour party have renewed pleas for Aberdeen’s nine suspended councillors to be re-admitted to the party.

Jackie Baillie MSP and Ian Murray MP called for the councillors to be reinstated as part of their respective campaigns for deputy leader of Scottish Labour.

Ms Baillie was elected to the role, while Mr Murray has since been appointed shadow Scottish secretary.

The entire Labour group on Aberdeen City Council were suspended from the party after entering the administration with the Conservative and Independent Alliance groups following the 2017 local elections.

However, with the third anniversary of their suspension approaching next month, the party has come under increasing pressure to resolve the issue and bring the councillors back into the fold.

Mr Murray, the MP for Edinburgh South, said: “It is farcical that this has dragged on for nearly three years.

“I was clear during my deputy leadership campaign that I believe the councillors should all be re-admitted to the party, and I stand by that.

“Despite being decimated by cuts, the administration has an anti-poverty strategy, has invested heavily in capital infrastructure projects and housing, spends more than the national average on education, and there have been no compulsory redundancies.

“I will be raising this with the party and requesting a speedy resolution.”

Ms Baillie, Dumbarton MSP, added: “I have always been very clear that I believe the ‘Aberdeen Nine’ should be reinstated as Scottish Labour councillors.

“The work that the group carries out has improved the lives of people in Aberdeen, demonstrates their Labour values and has benefited the city as a whole.

“This suspension has gone on for too long and I will use my position as Scottish Labour deputy leader to bring this to a conclusion.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing – one of those suspended – welcomed the pair’s comments.

She said: “I am delighted that Ian Murray and Jackie Baillie are back at the forefront of Scottish Labour politics because they, more than anyone, know how to win elections.

“It is important that after almost three years of suspension, Richard Leonard listens to Ian Murray and Jackie Baillie who have both campaigned to get the Aberdeen Labour Nine reinstated.”

Fellow councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “We warmly welcome the backing of senior party colleagues like Jackie Baillie and Ian Murray.

“They will help lead a revived and reinvigorated Labour Party in the period that lies ahead, and Aberdeen Labour councillors very much look forward to being part of that.”

Scottish Labour was contacted for comment.