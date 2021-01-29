Aberdeen nightclubs: Did you hang out in any of these popular venues?

Nightclubs are out of bounds so we dug through our vast archives to bring you these epic photos of fun nights out in Aberdeen.

It’s been 10 months since nightclubs in Scotland turned off the music, shut down the lights and closed their doors.

Some people have described the venues as “unfortunate casualties” of coronavirus with operators struggling to survive.

If they were to die en-masse, it would be a significant cultural, social and economic tragedy.

They are integral, economically, to towns and cities, and pivotal to many people, perhaps especially those in their younger years.

They are social centres around which people’s nights out revolve, and they nurture and support musical talent, whether DJs, bands or solo acts.

Hopes are high among clubbers that their favourite venues won’t become extinct and only time will tell.

But whatever happens to the nightclub industry, those lucky enough to have had a dance, a drink and mingle and meet likeminded clubbers will have loads of memories of happy times spent in some of Aberdeen’s finest.

Take a break from the Covid crisis and enjoy these pictures of Aberdeen nightclubs of yore…

Amadeus was something of a legend in the naughties. Sadly it closed its doors in 2003. This photo is from January 28 1999 and shows bouncers Bryan Schooling with area supervisor for “Capes UK” Chris Wright outside the club down by the beach.

Oh Henry’s was the place to go if you wanted dancing with your lunchtime pint. It last hit the headlines when a hotel applied to turn it into a launderette. This picture, from September 28 1992, shows manageress Alison Smith with Janette Raspison and student Patrick Robinson.

Ministry was based in an old church and was where serious dancers went to fling themselves around. It changed to become Pearl Lounge. This image, from August 14 1992, shows partygoers entering the club.

The Mudd Club, housed within the old Palace, was THE place to be on a Monday night in the early 90s. Hip-hop lovers, goths, grunge, indie fans and rockers hung out together in this cracking venue. The mosh pit was legendary!

Ritzy’s was also within the former Palace building. This image, from November 15 1983, shows dancers at “an exciting new club for 14 to 18 years olds” called Boogaloos.

Here’s another one of the Ministry, this time from September 2002.

Dance music lovers adored Snafu. The club held “Soma Skool” in June 2006 with some of the biggest DJs in the business coming along to show wannabes their skills. Pictured is DJ Lars Sandberg of Funk D’void, with 14-year-old Ross Mitchell from Turriff picking up some DJ-ing tips.

Drum n’ bass, techno, electro, dub – you name it, Kef played it. Here’s a group of clubbers having a whale of a time in 2003.

Moshulu was a well established music venue and rock club where Alan Fletcher, aka Karl Kennedy from Neighbours, once played. It later became The Garage. This photo shows fans waiting for Pete Doherty and his band Babyshambles to play in September 2005.

The Cotton Club’s neon sign shone like a beacon, drawing in clubbers like moths to a flame. This image is from August 1993.

Here’s another picture of Ritzy’s from April 1988. It shows youngsters enjoying the Buzz Club disco for 14 to 18 year olds where Northsound DJ and Grampian TV presenter Robin Galloway spun the discs for them every Monday evening.

Recognise yourself in the crowd? This shot was taken on July 13 1998 in Amadeus during a Northsound One event.

And here’s a photo of Amadeus when it was brand spanking new on the opening night on August 29 1997. Is that a cage dancer in the corner?!

Remember Huey Morgan of the Fun Lovin’ Criminals? Scooby Snacks and all that? Here he is DJing at Snafu in October 2006.

Serious moshing at the Mudd Club in the 1990s! Love it!

Before Estaminet, Bruin, Sin and Ricky Flynn’s, Smart Alex was where you had your after-work pint. Some folk liked to dance there, too. This picture shows the exterior of the nightspot on Littlejohn Street in February 1993.

Moshulu attracted some big name bands and this image shows fans watching Franz Ferdinand in September 2007.

Another colourful scene from the Ministry in September 2002.

Our last image, from March 2000, is of Amadeus in broad daylight. Ah, sweet memories!