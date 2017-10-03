Aberdeen nightclub to host Cheeky Girls

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen nightclub will give music fans a chance to meet one of the most distinctive acts of the noughties.

The Cheeky Girls will be appearing later this week at Institute night club.

Romanian pop duo Gabriela and Monia Irimia shot to fame in 2002 with Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum).

This was followed up with a couple of top 5 singles, including Take Your Shoes Off and (Hooray, Hooray!) It’s a Cheeky Holiday!

The pair will appear at the Aberdeen nightclub on Thursday with doors opening at 10.30pm.