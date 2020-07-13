Aberdeen nightclub staff praise ‘unknown heroes’ for restoring vandalised mural

Employees of a popular Aberdeen nightclub have praised the work of two ‘unknown heroes’ who restored a mural after it was vandalised with graffiti.

The management team at Unit 51, located in the city’s Carnegie’s Brae, painted a large mural on the side of the venue to honour the Black Lives Matter movement.

Just a few days after it was finished, however, the painting was vandalised with slogans.

But before the team could return to restore it, the artwork was fixed by two unknown men.

The moment was captured on CCTV and has since been shared on the club’s social media pages along with the caption ‘Not all heroes wear capes’.

Events manager Mike Henderson explained the inspiration behind the mural.

He said: “The management team had been speaking about what we could do to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’d seen a lot of posts on social media but most of the time they just turned into arguments, so we wanted to do something which had a bit more of an impact.

“We came up with the idea of painting a mural outside of the venue which would give out a big, positive message of support from all of us.

“As the management team we decided to paint it ourselves, which we thought was a better way to do it. It took two days to finish.

“We could’ve paid an artist to do it but to have all of us involved was really nice.”

The team learned that the mural had been vandalised through a Facebook message from a member of the public.

Mike added: “It was only up there a few days before it was vandalised.

“It’s really disappointing that someone chose to do that. We’re always aware that people have these thoughts and feelings but we never thought they would actually go to the effort of writing slogans all across the wall.”

It was only when a member of the team went to check the CCTV in the hope of identifying the culprit that they realised it had been fixed.

Mike added: “We were trying to co-ordinate a day when we could all go down and fix it up together, and someone noticed that it had been fixed already when they went to check the CCTV.

“It was two men who did it, they spray-painted over the slogans. It was nice that we didn’t know who it was, it felt better that they were anonymous.

“We’ll hopefully be leaving it there now for as long as we can. It is an ever-changing space and we’ve had a few artists do stuff on it, but this message was such an important one and we wanted to convey that.

“We’ve had a lot of positive messages and comments from people since we first posted about it on social media which has been really nice.”