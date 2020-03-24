Coronavirus: Aberdeen nightclub planning radio station to simulate clubbing during isolation

An Aberdeen nightclub boss has said a new radio station is being set up to ensure its customers can experience the club at home.

Club Tropicana, an 80s-themed nightclub on Chapel Street, has plans to launch the online service which people missing having a night out will be able to access from home.

Tony Cochrane, who also owns Private Eyes in the city centre, said the business had been preparing to close before the UK Government announcement that all bars, clubs and restaurants had to shut from Friday amid new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “There’ll be a lot of parties in households.

“We’re setting up a radio station, we’re just going through it all. You’ll be able to get Club Tropicana’s music in your living room.

“It’ll be a nice thing for our customers. We’ll let everyone know when it is available.”

He added: “It’ll be a huge party when this is all over.

“Hopefully Boris is right about his 12-week prediction.”

